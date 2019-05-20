The median price of a home sold last month in Eau Claire County passed the $200,000 mark and was substantially higher than it was last year.
In April the median price reached $210,400 compared to $180,000 a year before — almost a 17% increase. As has been the case throughout the state, Eau Claire County's rising prices are attributed in large part to supply lagging behind demand.
The housing inventory in the county stood at 3.5 months in April down from four months a year ago and both below the six-month mark that indicates a balanced market.
Prices were up in Chippewa and Dunn counties as well.
Though home inventory grew in Chippewa County in the past year, the median price jumped from $163,500 in April 2018 to $207,000 this past month. Dunn County's inventory declined, and the median price there went from $162,000 to $180,000.
"We've been in a seller's market for nearly two years, and if we continue to see limited homes for sale, we'll have a hard time matching the 2018 sales levels this year," Jean Stefaniak, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, said in a news release.
Statewide, the median price of a home sold in April was $195,000, up from $180,000 a year before. The number of homes sold was down last month — 6,297 — down from 6,974 in April 2018.