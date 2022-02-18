EAU CLAIRE — A meet-and-greet the public can attend to speak with the two finalists for Eau Claire's city manager position will be at midday Tuesday.
From noon to 2 p.m. in the ambulance bay at Fire Station No. 2, the two candidates for the city's top staff job will have informal conversations with City Council members and other attendees.
Interim City Manager David Solberg and Stephanie Hirsch, operations administrator at the Eau Claire County Human Services Department, are competing for the position.
The candidates also will have closed-door interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday with panels of community members, city department directors and municipal employees, and the full City Council.
