Two upcoming meetings — one just for residents of an Eau Claire neighborhood, but the other open to all city residents — will seek input on a plan to add new amenities to an east side park.
The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is holding its third input session on the redesign of Boyd Park at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, in the lower level of Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St.
While that meeting is only intended for those who live in the neighborhood where Boyd Park is located, the city government will hold a meeting one week later that is open to all.
The city’s input meeting on the Boyd Park plans will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the North Conference Room at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Architectural and engineering firm Ayres Associates have drawn up two versions the plans for Boyd Park with different arrangements of similar amenities that people have expressed interest in seeing there.
Additions planned for the park include a skate park, pickleball courts, new playground equipment, an elevated overlook along the Eau Claire River, improved trails, a larger plaza area and a second pavilion.