Kevin Krenz and his son, Kallan, paused after placing flowers Wednesday at a memorial along Highway P, where on Nov. 3, 2018, Girl Scouts Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, and Haylee Hickle, along with Hickle’s mother, Sara Jo Schneider, were killed. The 20-foot-tall memorial was placed at the site on Friday. It is aluminum and weighs more than 1,000 pounds.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

LAKE HALLIE — Judy Schneider lost her 32-year-old daughter, Sara Jo Schneider, and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Haylee Hickle, four years ago today.

Sara Jo Schneider and Hickle, along with fellow Girl Scouts Jayna Kelley and Autumn Helgeson, were killed when a pickup truck crashed into them as the scouts cleaned up debris on the west side of Highway P at about 11 a.m. Nov. 3, 2018. All four were killed at the scene. A fifth girl was injured but later recovered. The girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.

