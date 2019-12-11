The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team had only one chance all month to dazzle its home fans in Zorn Arena thanks to a scheduling quirk.
It wasn’t always pretty Wednesday but hey, no one was complaining when the Blugolds walked away with yet another win. Cole Rabedeaux scored 21 points, Spencer Page added 17 and the Blugolds survived a late Lawrence push for a 72-63 win.
“Fortunately we were able to make enough plays and weather the storm there to pull away with the victory,” head coach Matt Siverling said.
It’s the latest bright moment in what’s been a strong start to the year for UW-EC. With just one game remaining before the team’s holiday break – a road contest at St. Norbert on Saturday – UW-Eau Claire is 8-1 with its only loss coming to No. 9 Washington University. Even that game was close, with Rabedeaux having a chance to hit a last-second bucket to pull off the upset.
The Blugolds sit atop the WIAC in wins, tied with UW-Platteville, with two games left on the non-conference slate. Pretty good for a team picked to finish seventh in the league in the preseason conference poll.
“Talking to guys, it puts a chip on our shoulder,” Rabedeaux said of the ranking. “You can’t do anything about it but work your butt off in practice and work your butt off on the floor.”
Of course, the Blugolds always seemed to have higher expectations of themselves than the rest of the league did, dating back to media day when Siverling talked about making the NCAA Tournament. They’re a long ways away from ending a tourney drought that dates back to 2001, but have done nearly all they can so far this year.
“I think we’re really looking to keep building toward our future,” Page said. “No one’s satistfied. We’re happy with we’re we’re at, but no one’s satisfied.”
They’ve done it on the back of Rabedeaux, who ranks second in the WIAC with over 21 points per game, and with efficient shooting. The Blugolds’ entered Wednesday shooting 49.4% from the field, trailing only UW-Platteville in the WIAC by .1. They helped that number by shooting 53.8% against Lawrence.
Wednesday night wasn’t exactly a breeze though, especially in the first half. The Blugolds opened the game shooting far better than the Vikings but struggled with fouls, frequently sending Lawrence to the line. The Vikings capitalized by hitting on all 11 of their free throw attempts in the first 20 minutes. On the flip side, it took more than 12 minutes before Cam Kuepers got to the charity stripe for UW-EC’s first free throw.
“We pride ourselves on defense super heavily and we want to stop those straight line drives,” Rabedeaux said. “That’s how they got a lot of their free throw shots. It does hurt a little to send them to the line that much, especially a great free-throw team like Lawrence, but you’ve got to not let it deflate you.”
The Blugolds trailed by as much as eight when a Brandon Danowski 3-pointer put Lawrence up 29-21 with 5:33 left before the break, but UW-Eau Claire responded well by scoring the next nine to take the lead. Rabedeaux forced a turnover in the closing seconds and went in for a layup to put the Blugolds up 36-34 at the break.
Offensively, Lawrence relied heavily on the 3-point ball in the first half, hitting 5 of 11 attempts. That began regressing to the mean in the second, while Rabedeaux started cooking. The Blugolds appeared to be pulling away when they opened the second frame on a 17-5 run to stretch the lead to 14, but Lawrence put up a good fight to cut the deficit back down to seven with 8:54 remaining. The Vikings were able to slow UW-EC down by changing up defenses throughout.
“Any time you’re playing against a zone and you get switched back to man and now you’re trying to get back into a rhythm offensively, it can really take away some of your rhythm,” Siverling said.
UW-Eau Claire stretched the lead out again to a game-high 15 points with 5:34 remaining, but the Vikings still hung around. Lawrence trailed 67-61 with two minutes left before Page hit a 3-pointer and Kuepers forced a turnover and hit once at the free throw line to make a comeback difficult.
“If we can play solid defense like that toward the end of games and stay solid on the defensive end, that’s going to lead to plays like that,” Page said.
Saturday’s matchup with the Green Knights kicks off a two-game road swing, with the non-conference finale set for Dec. 30 at St. Olaf. Always-tough WIAC completition begins on Jan. 4 when UW-Whitewater comes to town.
“We’ve been in tight games, we’ve had to come back at times, we’ve played with the lead,” Siverling said of this first chunk of the schedule. “We’ve had a lot of situational basketball at the end of games where we’ve had to draw some things up. That’s what you want. You don’t want to win every game by 30 because then you’re not ready for conference play.”
UW-Eau Clarie 72, Lawrence 63
Lawrence (4-2): Brad Sendell 24, Brandon Danowski 12, Mason Materna 11, Bryce Denham 6, Quinn Fisher 4, Sawyer Schlindwein 3, Troy Mikaelian 2, Zach Currie 1.
Eau Claire (8-1): Cole Rabedeaux 21, Spencer Page 17, Cam Kuepers 10, Luke Reader 9, Clay Kujawa 5, Blake Wacholz 3, Adam Link 3, Carter Brooks 2, Brock Voigt 2.
3-point goals: Lawrence 7 (Materna 3, Danowski 2, Sendell 2); Eau Claire 7 (Rabedeaux 3, Page 3, Link).
Halftime: Eau Clarie 36-34.