MENOMONIE — The Menomonie City Council has delayed an announcement on who will be the city’s next administrator.
The council was slated to make the announcement Monday at the conclusion of its meeting. The council, city leaders and general public interviewed four finalists last week.
“A candidate has been given a job offer, however no final contract has yet to be determined,” Mayor Randy Knaack said Monday night.
The announcement could be delayed until the next meeting in two weeks, he added.
The candidate will replace Lowell Prange, who is retiring after nearly 35 years as Menomonie’s city administrator.
