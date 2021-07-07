Four students from Menomonie High School in April placed in the top 10 in their respective events in the Wisconsin Future Business Leaders of America's 67th Annual State Leadership Conference.
The competition spanned about 1,500 FBLA members competing in over 80 events virtually, according to Menomonie High School FBLA advisor Michelle Kressin.
MHS students who placed include:
- Anna Imsande: Seventh place, Introduction to Business Communication.
- Zak Etzbach, Dominik Hendrickson and Andrew Vanasse: Third place, Marketing. Etzbach, Hendrickson, and Vanasse will compete at the national level virtually in Anaheim, Calif.
- Helen Simpson will also participate at the national level by being recognized for completing over 500 hours of community service. Simpson will receive the FBLA Community Service Award - Achievement Level, Kressin said.