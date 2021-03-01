MENOMONIE -- A 28-year-old Menomonie man is being held in the death of an infant last month in the city.
According to a news release from the Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson:
Jonathan Scott Lucas was arrested Monday for first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 6-week-old Daemyn Michael Lucas. After the arrest by police investigators and special agents for the Department of Justice, Lucas was booked into the Dunn County Jail.
The arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 19, when police responded to 2421 Fourth Ave. N. for a report of a disorderly male, later identified as Jonathan Scott Lucas. Jonathan Scott Lucas let officers into the apartment to attend to an infant, later identified as Daemyn Michael Lucas, who was pulse-less and not breathing. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.
On Feb. 20, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Daemyn Michael Lucas. The initial findings of the autopsy indicated the death was a homicide.
An investigation included the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.
This homicide continues to be an active investigation.