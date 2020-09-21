EAU CLAIRE — A 49-year-old Menomonie man has been charged with two felonies for seeking sex with a 14-year-old girl, who turned out to actually be an undercover policeman.
Andrew D. Patrow faces charges of child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
He appeared Monday via teleconference at an initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court, where he was released on a signature bond with the condition that he have no unsupervised contact with minors while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, an Altoona police sergeant posed as a teenage girl Sunday on the KIK social media service in a group specifically for the Eau Claire area.
After the sergeant introduced himself as a bored 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin, another user introduced himself and asked if she wanted to chat with an older man. Later identified as Patrow, the man asked the supposed teenage girl about her sexual history and if she would like to have sex with him.
Patrow set up a time and place in Altoona to pick up the girl, but was greeted by the undercover officer who put him under arrest.