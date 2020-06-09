Menomonie police officers arrested a Minnesota man over the weekend who had an assortment of fake IDs and checks in his rental car, along with supplies to make more.
Ronald Lee Jenkins, 38, of St. Paul, was arrested early Sunday at a truck stop in Menomonie, according to a bulletin broadcast statewide by the police department.
Menomonie police sent out the alert to let other law enforcement agencies check their records for any recent reports of fraud where one of Jenkins' many aliases was used to obtain money.
According to the alert, there were 36 different forms of ID, 53 different financial cards, 65 personal checks and 10 payroll checks each with different account information on them in Jenkins' vehicle.
Supplies and equipment to make more IDs and checks were also found in his Hertz rental car. That included a small generator, printer, laptop computer, paper trimmer, laminating machine and blank sheets of personal and payroll check paper.
Menomonie police stated that Jenkins had appeared to be traveling recently between Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Jenkins faces six felony charges and one misdemeanor in Dunn County Court, including multiple counts of misappropriating ID information to obtain money.