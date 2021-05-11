The most recent community health assessments for Chippewa and Eau Claire counties found that mental health, alcohol misuse, drug use and obesity remain among the top health concerns in the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire City-County health Department said in a news release.
The results of the assessment, released this week as a final report for both counties, mirror the findings of two previous assessments in 2015 and 2018, the health department said.
The assessments are an eight-month process, beginning with a community health survey; a review of health comparisons locally, statewide and nationwide; online discussion sessions with the public; and meetings with local health groups.
The assessments involve partnerships between local health departments and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
In Chippewa County, mental Health ranked as the top priority, followed by alcohol misuse, chronic disease prevention and management, drug use and obesity.
In Eau Claire County, drug use topped the list, followed by mental health, alcohol misuse, obesity and healthy nutrition.
Although communicable disease ranked higher than in past years, residents seemed less concerned about COVID-19 itself than its impact on other health issues, according to Project Manager Melissa Ives.
“One thing we heard over and over again is that the pandemic made everything else worse, especially due to the toll social isolation took on mental health,” Ives said in the news release. “Meeting participants also talked a lot about how closely mental health is connected to alcohol use, drug use and other health issues as well."
The agencies involved and local health coalitions will use the final reports to develop plans addressing community health needs.
To see the Chippewa and Eau Claire County reports:
Chippewa County: Visit co.chippewa.wi.us/ccdph/cha.
Eau Claire County: Visit bit.ly/ECHealthAssessment.