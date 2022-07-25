MENOMONIE — A free drop-in center where people dealing with mental health issues can meet with peers who have experienced similar challenges has opened in Menomonie.
A Monday news release from the state Department of Health Services announced the opening of Kaleidoscope Center, which is located in the lower level of Menomonie City Hall, 800 Wilson Ave.
“We know that for many, the peer-to-peer connection offered at places like Kaleidoscope Center is the key for healing and wellness,” Karen Timberlake, the department's secretary-designee, stated in the news release.
Last summer, the department awarded a $30,000 grant to the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance, which is operating the Kaleidoscope Center.
Menomonie has the eighth such mental health peer recovery center in Wisconsin that gets funding help from the state government.
The Wellness Shack in Eau Claire is another such center. Other centers are located in Madison, Adams, Green Bay, La Crosse, West Bend and Milwaukee.
Kaleidoscope Center is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays, according to the center's website.
In addition to trained peer supporters there to talk to people, the center also has art supplies, fitness mats, books, games, movies and computers for attendees to use there.