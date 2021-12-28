EAU CLAIRE — Christmas trees can be recycled through Jan. 31 at the city's brush site on Eau Claire's north side.

The brush site at 5710 Jeffers Road is currently open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for city residents to drop off their trees.

Trees must be stripped of all decorations, including lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel, before dropping them at the site. Disposing of artificial trees there is prohibited.

Trees left at the brush site will later be ground into mulch that Eau Claire residents can take for use in their home landscaping and gardening.