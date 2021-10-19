RICE LAKE — Barron County law enforcement and health officials will hold a town hall meeting next week to update Rice Lake residents about methamphetamine and other drug use in the community.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Stacey Frolik, director of the county's Health and Human Services Department, will be the main speakers at the meeting.

A flyer for the event asks that attendees wear face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the latest in a series of town hall-style meetings that Barron County officials have held to discuss meth use.