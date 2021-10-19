Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
RICE LAKE — Barron County law enforcement and health officials will hold a town hall meeting next week to update Rice Lake residents about methamphetamine and other drug use in the community.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Stacey Frolik, director of the county's Health and Human Services Department, will be the main speakers at the meeting.
A flyer for the event asks that attendees wear face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the latest in a series of town hall-style meetings that Barron County officials have held to discuss meth use.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.