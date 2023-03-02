CHIPPEWA FALLS — The last time Chippewa County held Stand Against Meth town halls in the region, the life-saving drug Narcan wasn’t widely known or readily available.
Now, Rose Baier, Chippewa County criminal justice services director, said she plans to show off the nasal spray and how to properly administer it, if someone is having a meth-related overdose. The spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. Narcan is now available for free at the Chippewa County Public Health Department.
“We need to get this into places, even if they never use it,” Baier said.
Baier said she was recently at a restaurant when a server collapsed and needed Narcan. She said it was eye-opener to see someone be saved by it.
Among the questions Baier will be asking people who attend the town hall is if Narcan should be more widely handed out, and if to children, at what age. Also, if they should talk to children about Narcan and its life-saving properties.
Baier said it is important for the public to come and be aware of the drug issues that officials are seeing in the area.
“This is about substance abuse, addiction and mental health,” Baier said. “The biggest thing is they’ll learn what to look for in their own community, or in their own family.”
Baier said they did a series of meth town halls in 2014 and again in 2018. New for this year’s sessions are breakout discussions for children, ages 10 and older. The children will play a “say no” bingo game and have discussions on topics ranging from vaping to social media practices.
“They are going to be pretty educational,” Baier said.
Parents will hear more about the drug trends in the region. Baier said her office tracks meth-related criminal complaints coming to the district attorney’s office and the number of out-of-home placements as key statistics. This year, out-of-home placements are down slightly, from 196 children to 179.
“(Meth use) is not increasing, it’s not decreasing, it’s been staying stagnant,” she said.
Baier said they took the feedback from the prior years’ events and created Crimestoppers, a free, anonymous way for the public to report crime in the region, which Baier’s office launched last June.