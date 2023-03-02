CHIPPEWA FALLS — The last time Chippewa County held Stand Against Meth town halls in the region, the life-saving drug Narcan wasn’t widely known or readily available.

Now, Rose Baier, Chippewa County criminal justice services director, said she plans to show off the nasal spray and how to properly administer it, if someone is having a meth-related overdose. The spray can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. Narcan is now available for free at the Chippewa County Public Health Department.