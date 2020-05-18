An Eau Claire hotel, water park and indoor amusement park plan to reopen this week.
Metropolis Resort, which includes Chaos Water Park and the adjoining Action City, announced via its Facebook page that it plans to open on Friday.
The business said it has adopted guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Increased cleaning, greater distance between arcade games, changing occupancy limits and additional staffing are among numerous measures undertaken by Metropolis Resort, according to its website.
The hotel has been closed since March 30. The water park and Action City closed on March 17 to abide by government guidelines against large gatherings.