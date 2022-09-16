EAU CLAIRE — With fewer than two months until the November election, the top candidates for the Third Congressional District seat are still trying to hammer out terms of a debate.

Derek Van Orden, a Republican, is challenging Democratic candidate State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, for the open seat. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is retiring, and nationally, Republicans view this seat as a likely pickup for their party.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com