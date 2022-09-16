EAU CLAIRE — With fewer than two months until the November election, the top candidates for the Third Congressional District seat are still trying to hammer out terms of a debate.
Derek Van Orden, a Republican, is challenging Democratic candidate State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, for the open seat. Incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is retiring, and nationally, Republicans view this seat as a likely pickup for their party.
During a campaign stop Friday in Eau Claire, Van Orden reiterated that he was uninterested in a forum debate that would be moderated by journalists or scholars.
"Seventy-five percent of Third Congressinonal District residents don't have a college degree," Van Orden said after touring RB Scott in the southwest corner of Eau Claire. "I think people who live here should be the ones asking the questions. I'd love to have a deate, a town hall style."
Pfaff issued a press release earlier Friday, criticizing Van Orden for trying to set terms of a debate.
“Derrick’s cowardly response (Friday) is nothing but more evidence that the idea of facing unscripted questions about his record and the truth on three debate stages terrifies him,” Pfaff said in a written statement. “That’s why he’s been dodging local media for months, and why he has consistently lied about his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Derrick knows he cannot talk about real issues and real solutions, and that if he steps on stage voters will see him for what he really is. If this is not the case, I urge Derrick to accept my debate challenge and give voters the accountability and transparency they deserve.”
UW-La Crosse has offered to host a debate; in a written statement Friday morning, Van Orden rejected it.
"We are done playing professional politician Pfaff’s games," Van Orden wrote. "The Pfaff campaign and the organizers of the UW-La Crosse debate have proven they will not act in good faith."
Van Orden and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels toured RB Scott together. RB Scott, located along Short Avenue, has 30 full-time employees. Co-owner John Mickelson said they sell equipment to quarry companies, such as crushers, screens, and conveyer belts. Mickelson said the business opened in 1976; he and his wife, Nancy, purchased it in 1993.
Michels, who has already agreed to a single debate against his opponent, Gov. Tony Evers, on Oct. 14, said he felt it was important to see a mid-sized company.
"I understand small businesses like this are the economic driver of Wisconsin," Michels said at the conclusion of the tour.
Michels said the average laborer for his construction company earns $97,000 annually.
"We are great in Wisconsin in building stuff with our hands," Michels said.
Michels criticized Gov. Evers for wanting to cut the state's prison population in half, saying far too many serious offenders are getting early releases.
"Tony Evers has put these people back on the streets of Wisconsin," Michels said.
Michels also said he would strengthen schools in the state, saying Evers' education plans are lacking.
Van Orden said if elected, he will increase a focus on protecting the country's borders and working to cut the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.
"I've been to the border more times than the president and the vice president combined," Van Orden claimed.
According to national political website fivethirtyeight.com, Van Orden has a 74% chance of winning the seat. The website's computer model indicates that Van Orden would receive 52.3% of the vote, with Pfaff finishing with 47.7%. However, Van Orden's lead has shrank in recent months, according to the website. On June 15, Van Orden was estimated to win by a margin of 54.6% to 45.4%, the computer model shows.
Meanwhile, a Marquette University Law School poll released last week shows Evers has a slight lead of 47% to 44% over Michels, which is within the margin of error of the poll.