BLACK RIVER FALLS — After a high-speed chase last week, two Michigan men were arrested for stealing a car in Jackson County.
The driver of the vehicle, Trenton J. Harris, 22, of Mount Pleasant, Mich., was booked into the Jackson County Jail for an active warrant as well as new charges for fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
The vehicle's passenger, Isaiah M.J. Harris, also of Mount Pleasant, faces a charge for being party to the crime of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.
Jackson County Judge Anna Becker set bond at $2,500 cash for Trenton Harris, but opted for a lower bond of $500 for Isaiah Harris on Tuesday, based on online court records.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a town of Garfield resident reported a suspicious vehicle at 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 8. Two men fled from the vehicle and ran into nearby woods before deputies arrived. While investigating the suspicious vehicle, which turned out to be stolen out of Minnesota, a neighbor reported that two men were stealing her vehicle.
A high-speed pursuit ensued and continued into Trempealeau County. The fleeing vehicle stopped in Osseo and the two men inside it — Trenton and Isaiah Harris — were taken into custody without incident, stated a news release from the Sheriff's Office.