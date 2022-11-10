EAU CLAIRE — Micon Cinemas, which already operates three theaters in the Chippewa Valley, has signed a lease to take over operations at the theater in Oakwood Mall.

Micon Cinemas co-owner and vice president Connie Olson said they signed the lease last Friday. While she doesn't have a date for when they hope to re-open, her goal is to have movies showing by the end of the month.

