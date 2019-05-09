A sand mining company laid off 52 employees Wednesday at its plant in Pierce County.
Covia send notice of the layoff at its Maiden Rock facility this week to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The company stated the layoff is part of the company's organization restructuring and reduction in business operations. The duration of the layoff is unknown, but could be permanent, according to the notice.
Employees will continue to get wages and benefits through July 7, the company stated.