EAU CLAIRE — A 27-year-old Minnesota man is facing charges for forging checks in an Eau Claire woman’s name.
Robert R. Holmberg of Waconia failed to appear Tuesday morning in Eau Claire County Court, prompting Judge Jon Theisen to issue a warrant.
A criminal complaint filed in the case accuses Holmberg of forgery and identity theft. Each of those felony charges carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, three years of extended supervision and a $10,000 fine.
Filed on Tuesday, the charges are the result of an investigation that began in early April when an Eau Claire woman examined her online checking account records and found transactions for purchases she did not make.
The woman went to the Eau Claire Police Department to report the fraudulent spending, turning over forged checks she got from her bank after they had been cashed. The checks had her bank routing number and account number on them, but were created with the name of a fictitious business on them.
With the cooperation of stores where the phony checks were used as well as nearby law enforcement agencies, Eau Claire police identified Holmberg as the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.
When a police detective asked the victim for her ideas on how her banking information could’ve been stolen, she noted that two checks she had put in the mail weeks before had not been cashed. The detective told the women it was likely the suspect stole those checks from her mailbox and copied information from them to make fraudulent checks.