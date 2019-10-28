ELLSEWORTH -- A Minnesota man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
At about 2:32 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash near the intersection of Highways 35 and K in the town of Trenton.
Todd Gerhardt, 49 years old of Hastings, was operating a 2014 GMC Terrain northbound on Highway 35 near K. Gerhardt was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle, a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Larry Tapager, 63, of Ellsworth. After the crash Gerhardt’s vehicle entered the north ditch, rolling over multiple times and ultimately striking a power pole and coming to rest.
Gerhardt was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn., by Red Wing Ambulance with undetermined injuries. Tapager was not injured in the crash.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.