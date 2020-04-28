Michael Johnson will be the next Eau Claire schools superintendent, the school board has decided.
Johnson currently serves as the assistant superintendent of South Washington County schools, a Twin Cities-metro district with an enrollment of 18,900 students. He will replace retiring Mary Ann Hardebeck this summer.
In a Tuesday night news release from the board announcing his hiring, Johnson offered the following statement:
“I’m extremely honored, humbled, and thrilled to be offered the ECASD superintendency. I was impressed with the flexibility and dedication of all stakeholders involved in the search process, and enjoyed the opportunity to present in front of a variety of staff and community groups. My wife and I have had strong connections to Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley for over 30 years. Eau Claire has provided so much for me: my education, the foundation of my teaching career, and the start to my family. It is now my time to serve this community and its students, and I am excited for the chance to reconnect and introduce myself to all stakeholders in order to lead the ECASD with one collective, inclusive vision.”
Johnson was one of three finalists. The other two were Rosalie Daca, chief academic officer of the Racine school district; and Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity for the Osseo (Minn.) school district.
The release included a statement from school board President Eric Torres:
“The Eau Claire Area School District is very excited to welcome Mr. Michael Johnson," Torres said. "He has the knowledge base, work ethic, and skills necessary to support our mission and vision as a learning community. The board has set very high expectations for him and is committed to supporting his leadership to close the achievement gap, advocate for equitable public education, and achieve the goals of our strategic plan.”
The release also provided a statement from Lori Bica, Search Committee chair and the board’s vice president:
“Even with social distancing, we were able to offer everything one could hope for from a traditional, thorough, in-person interview schedule," she said. "Full district and community engagement in three days of virtual interviews with finalists would not have been possible without the monumental efforts of many ECASD employees, especially the tremendous behind-the-scenes work of our Technology Department.”
Johnson will start in his new position July 1. For more information about the superintendent search, go to the district website at ecasd.us/District/About/Superintendent-Search.