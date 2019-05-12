HUDSON -- A Minnesota woman has been arrested for fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire post:
At about 12:27 p.m. Sunday, a trooper was dispatched to an occupied disabled vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 14 in St. Croix County.
Upon arrival and speaking with the driver, the trooper observed indicators that the driver was possibly impaired. The driver was identified as Kimberly Ann Rossman of Eagan.
A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed Rossman was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, with this being her fifth offense.
Rossman was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of her blood
and then to the St. Croix County Jail.
She is being charged with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated and failure to install an interlock ignition device.