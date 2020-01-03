RIVER FALLS — A 40-year-old Minnesota woman was injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly after noon Wednesday of the crash at the intersection of Highway E and 570th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.
Investigation at the scene showed Sara Nutzman, 40, of Cottage Grove, Minn., was operating a 2017 Chevy Traverse westbound on 570th Avenue when she failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2014 Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling on Highway E operated by Shawn Morrison, 50, of Prescott, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Nutzman was taken by ambulance to River Falls Allina Hospital with undetermined injuries. Her vehicle had two juvenile passengers, also from Cottage Grove, who were uninjured.
Morrison and his passenger were uninjured.