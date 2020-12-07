HUDSON — A 37-year-old Minnesota man died Sunday morning in a rollover crash in St. Croix County.
Jack C. Sanford of Columbus was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County medical examiner.
The one-vehicle crash happened at about 7:05 a.m. on Highway 35 near Starwood Drive in the town of Hudson, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
The 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Sanford went into a ditch, struck a driveway embankment, went airborne and rolled several times. Sanford, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, stated a news release from the sheriff's office.