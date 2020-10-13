ELMWOOD — A Saturday evening motorcycle crash injured a Minnesota man after he swerved to avoid hitting deer in rural Pierce County.
Frank Sieben, 60, of Hastings, Minn., was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie for treatment of undetermined injuries, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Sieben had been driving a 2001 Harley Davidson at about 8:52 p.m. Saturday on Highway S near 70th Street in the town of Rock Elm.
He swerved to avoid a group of deer standing on the roadway. His motorcycle entered the ditch at the intersection, the vehicle overturned and he was thrown from it, according to a sheriff's office news release.