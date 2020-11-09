RIVER FALLS — An ATV crash injured a 33-year-old Minnesota man on Sunday afternoon in the Pierce County town of Martell.
Paul Gleich of Hastings, Minn., suffered undetermined injuries when the 2002 Polaris ATV he was riding struck a fence post, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
An ambulance responded to the crash, but Gleich was transported by a private vehicle to an area medical facility for treatment of his injuries.
The crash happened at 2:02 p.m. on private property on 650th Street near Highway 29.