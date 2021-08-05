Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ELLSWORTH — A 73-year-old Minnesota man was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Pierce County.
Terry Herring of Farmington suffered undetermined injuries and was transported from the scene of the crash by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Red Wing, Minn.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Herring was driving a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on a curve on Highway A in the town of Salem when he lost control of the vehicle.
The motorcycle went off the road, into a ditch, overturned and Herring was ejected from it.
Herring was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.