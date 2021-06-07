PRESCOTT — A 41-year-old Minnesota man was injured Friday in a single motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
Mark McKnight of Hastings, Minnesota, was traveling southbound on Highway 35 near 1150th Street in the town of Oak Grove when his lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson on a curve, entered the east ditch and overturned, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.
The Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at about 9 p.m. Friday.
McKnight was taken by ambulance to Regina Hospital in Hastings with undetermined injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.