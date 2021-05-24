RIVER FALLS — A Minnesota woman was killed and a River Falls woman was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
Ryan Murphy, 40, a female from Afton, died in the crash near the intersection of Highways F and M in the town of Clifton near River Falls.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 11:40 a.m. Friday of the crash.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
Authorities determined that a 2016 Dodge Challenger operated by Murphy was traveling southbound on Highway F before she drove left of center into the path of a northbound 2018 Mazda CX-5, which was being operated by Susan Pierce, 61, of River Falls. There were multiple reports of Murphy’s vehicle driving erratically before the crash.
Pierce was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul with undetermined injuries. Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, River Falls Police Department, River Falls Fire Department, Allina Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Pierce County Highway Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.