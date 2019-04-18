The Chippewa River is anticipated to reach minor flood stage Friday afternoon, which will put some segments of recreational trail under water in Eau Claire.
As of Thursday afternoon, a downtown water level gauge put the river at just a foot below flood stage.
Low-lying parts of the Chippewa River Trail closest to the waterfront are closed, including those at street underpasses, behind UW-Eau Claire's Haas Center and at the Hobbs Ice Center boat landing, according to a city news release.
The National Weather Service predicts the river will crest at a foot above minor flood stage on Friday before the water level goes down. At the crest, some downtown businesses may experience flooding in their basements.
Eau Claire County is monitoring rural roads for potential flooding, according to a news release from the county's Emergency Management Division. The release warns drivers to obey barricades and signs put up at roads closed due to flooding for the safety of themselves and passengers.