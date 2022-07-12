DURAND — Twenty-three minutes separated two different motorcycle crashes Monday in Pepin County.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
The first crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. at Highway N and Plum Valley Road in the town of Frankfort.
Dennis J. Altfillisch, 69, of Morrison, Ill., was driving his motorcycle north on Highway N when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the southbound ditch.
Altfillisch was treated for his injuries at the scene.
Speed, unfamiliarity with roads and no helmet are believed to be contributing factors in the crash and injuries.
The second crash was reported at 4:48 p.m. on Highway D near Meyers Lane in the town of Waterville.
Shaun L. Hartung, 33, of Arkansaw, was southbound on his motorcycle on Highway D when he swerved to miss a deer. He lost control of the motorcycle and entered the southbound ditch.
Hartung was transported to Advent Health Hospital in Durand with unknown injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.