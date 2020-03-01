CAMERON -- Authorities have located an 80-year-old Cameron man who went missing Sunday morning.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office and a statewide Silver Alert:
Ronald Kuruz was located on Interstate 35 by the Minnesota State Patrol and is safe.
Kuruz was seen by a neighbor in the front yard of a Cameron residence about 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Kuruz then fell twice on the steps outside the residence. Once he got up he walked to his blue Dodge pickup and drove away.
Silver Alerts, issued by the state Department of Justice, notify the public, media and law enforcement when a vulnerable senior citizen goes missing.