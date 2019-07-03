The Eau Claire County group home resident who walked away from the residence early Tuesday morning was found at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said.
Alex Twait, 22, apparently returned to the residence on his own and didn't appear to have any health concerns, the sheriff said.
"He spent the night outside. But it sounds good at this point," Cramer said.
At about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a group home in the area of Redwood Drive and Highway 93 in the town of Pleasant Valley for a report of a missing person.
During the investigation, it was learned that Twait had walked away from the group home through an unlocked gate in the fenced-in backyard. Twait is autistic and completely nonverbal.
The area was actively searched Tuesday evening.