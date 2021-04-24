BLACK RIVER FALLS — An elderly woman suffering from dementia is missing after she spoke about plans to drive to Eau Claire.
Janet E. Anderson, 74, was last heard from at about 9 a.m. Friday when she said during a phone call that she was going to drive from her Black River Falls home to visit her husband at an Eau Claire hospital.
After Anderson had been missing for over a day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a silver alert for her early Saturday afternoon, asking the public's help to locate her.
Anderson is a 5'2" tall Caucasian woman with gray hair who weighs about 250 pounds, according to the alert. Though it was not known exactly what she was wearing when she left her home, the alert states Anderson may be wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a blue jacket.
Anderson drives a 2016 red Chevy Equinox with the Wisconsin license plate 512-TLJ.
People who see Anderson or have other tips for authorities are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 715-284-5357, ext. 180.