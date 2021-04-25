BLACK RIVER FALLS — A Jackson County woman suffering from dementia has been found safe.
Janet E. Anderson, 74, was located, according to information in a silver alert cancellation issued Saturday evening by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Before being found, Anderson had been last heard from at about 9 a.m. Friday when she said during a phone call that she was going to drive from her Black River Falls home to visit her husband at an Eau Claire hospital.
After Anderson had been missing for over a day, the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued the silver alert for her early Saturday afternoon, asking the public's help to locate her.