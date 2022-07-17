WHITEHALL — A man who had been reported missing a month ago from the Ettrick area was recently fond safe in southern Wisconsin.
Family members reported Derek Stawarz missing on June 18 to Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office — three days after his vehicle had been found in Eau Claire.
On Thursday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office contacted local authorities that Stawarz was found alive and well in that county.
