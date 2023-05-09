CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man accused of writing bad checks totaling more than $200,000 at an auto dealership in Lake Hallie and driving away with a new Corvette has now been charged.

Omar A. Mulero, 27, of St. Cloud, Minn., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with theft and two counts of issuing worthless checks. He appeared in court Tuesday. Judge Ben Lane released Mulero on a signature bond, with a requirement he cannot have any contact with Marquart Motors. Mulero will return to court June 20.