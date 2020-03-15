The Eau Claire restaurant group operated by John Mogensen and Lisa Aspenson is voluntarily closing six Eau Claire establishments for two weeks in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.
According to a news release from the restaurant group:
Operations will be temporarily suspended through March 29 for Mona Lisa’s, Mogie’s Pub, Stella Blues, The Livery, The Red Room and Stones Throw.
The restaurant group is responding to advice given by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s leading expert on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Fauci has called for a 14-day shutdown of all bars and restaurants as part of an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“While we understand that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, we feel that this temporary closing will help protect the health of our employees, our customers, our families and our community,” according to a news release.
In a phone interview, Aspenson said that “we hope that this will help people understand that we believe that we need to social distance,” adding that the group wants to show “we can be a part of that to help make sure we keep our staffs safe.”
All employees of the establishments will still be able to work during the closure, Aspenson said.