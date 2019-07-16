For the second time in two weeks, thunderstorms led to tornadoes in Rusk County.
According to Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, Monday's thunderstorms resulted in five reports of funnel clouds or tornadoes.
At 6:53 p.m., there was a report of a funnel cloud with full rotation near the Cenex station in Weyerhaeuser.
Just before 7 p.m., there were reports of at least two funnel clouds on the ground near the sand plant in Weyerhaeuser.
At 7:17 p.m., there was a report of a small rotation of clouds near the ground three miles west of Bruce.
At 7:25 p.m., a storm chaser reported there was a funnel cloud south of Ladysmith.
All the damage was limited to trees and power lines, Wallace said.
The National Weather Service was in Rusk County Tuesday to assess and investigate the damage, he said.
On July 4, a tornado caused damage along an eight-mile stretch in rural Rusk County, northwest of Lake Holcombe.
It touched down just west of Fireside Lake and went toward the south shore of Pulaski Lake, and then toward Boot Lake.
Most of the damage occurred to trees that fell on homes and garages.
No injuries were reported.