EAU CLAIRE — Monica Lewinsky will speak next month at UW-Eau Claire as the first presenter for the the 80th season of The Forum, a series that draws national and global figures to the university.
A familiar name in American culture and politics for more than 20 years since her time as an intern in the Clinton White House, Lewinsky is currently a producer, writer and global public speaker.
Lewinsky has become an advocate for a safer social media community and more compassionate responsibility in news media, partially drawing from her own experience from being embroiled in the sex scandal that led to the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton.
“When this happened to me 23 years ago, we had no name for it. Today we call it cyberbullying, online harassment and slut shaming. I do this work not just to save myself. Anyone suffering from shame and public humiliation needs to know one thing — you can survive it,” Lewinsky said in a 2019 interview with In Style magazine.
Lewinsky's Forum presentation will be moderated by Justin Patchin, a professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire and director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.
“Monica Lewinsky has been a leader in the online safety space for some time now,” Patchin said in a news release. “Her perspective and platform are invaluable in raising awareness about the harms associated with negative online experiences. I’m excited to welcome her to our campus to discuss what her experiences can teach in making online spaces kinder.”
Lewinsky's presentation will be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Zorn Arena.