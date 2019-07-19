Three more blocks of State Street will close Monday for the nearly mile-long stretch of road work that is expected to last into fall.
Located close to the UW-Eau Claire campus in the 3rd Ward neighborhood, blocks between Garfield Avenue and Bartlett Court will be closed off like other sections of State Street have been for a few weeks.
This latest portion of the nearly mile-long project had been delayed as the city discussed how to redesign the intersection at Roosevelt Avenue after negative public reaction to installing a roundabout there. Last week the City Council decided to keep the existing intersection, but add features designed to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
A notice sent Friday by the city notes that the portion of State Street between Lexington Boulevard and Garfield Avenue — a major route between south Eau Claire to the campus and downtown — is slated to be closed until Oct. 18.