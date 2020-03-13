MADISON — More child pornography charges are expected to be filed against Altoona school superintendent Daniel Peggs, a federal prosecutor told a magistrate judge Friday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger told Magistrate Stephen Crocker that further review of an iPhone taken from Peggs contained additional alleged child pornography images. Pfluger said the new evidence will be presented to a grand jury and could result in an indictment that adds counts of possessing child pornography to the single counts of sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography.
An investigator examining Peggs’ phone said that some images match those that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has identified as child pornography, Pfluger said.
Also, a personal computer and a cell phone recovered from Peggs’ car may yield evidence of more alleged child pornography, Pfluger said, and an application for a search warrant for those devices is being prepared.
The government may be ready to seek the additional charges based on the contents of iPhone when the grand jury next meets during the last week of March, she added.
The review of the images found on the devices recovered from Peggs’ car may take longer and could result in another indictment issued, Pfluger said.
“There’s still lots of analysis to do and it may require revisiting detention status,” Pfluger told Crocker.
Peggs, 32, currently is released on 24-hour home confinement at a residence in Oregon, which is south of Madison. He can seek permission to travel for medicine, religious or legal matters but wasn’t in court on Friday.
After court, Pfluger said if additional charges are brought against Peggs that involve more minor girls then he could be considered a danger to the community, grounds for Crocker to order him detained until trial. Currently, Peggs is under indictment for offenses involving one girl.
The spread of the coronavirus may impact how the case against Peggs proceeds.
Peggs’ attorney, Federal Defender Joseph Bugni, is self-quarantined, said Federal Defender Peter Moyers. Moyers later declined to specify when Bugni, who is Moyers’ supervisor, would return to work.
The grand jury may not meet in April if measures need to be taken to contain the coronavirus, Crocker said. The grand jury is comprised of at least 16 people from across western Wisconsin who convene in Madison to hear evidence and decide if a person should be charged with a felony. No final decision has been made on whether the grand jury would meet in April, Crocker said.
The government has the option of charging Peggs by complaint which would be presented to a grand jury for indictment when possible.
After consulting with Moyers and Pfluger, Crocker set an Oct. 18 trial date for Peggs. Pfluger said the government’s case should take about 2½ days to present.
“If the case goes to trial, you’ll go until you’re done,” Crocker said, not wanting to hold Pfluger to a time limit.
The Feb. 20 indictment alleged that between October 2015 and May 2016, Peggs recruited a minor and caused her to engage in a commercial sex act. The indictment also alleges that in December 2015, Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct which was recorded on an iPhone.
The acts were alleged to have occurred before Peggs was employed by the Altoona School District. The girl allegedly involved wasn’t an Altoona student but was a state resident who is now at least 18 years old.
If convicted, Peggs faces a sentence of from 10 years to life in prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge and 15 to 30 years for production of child pornography.
If charged and convicted of possessing child pornography he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.