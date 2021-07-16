EAU CLAIRE — Three road projects are scheduled to begin next week in Eau Claire, according to notices sent by the city.
• Starting Monday, a section of Lake Street that goes alongside Lakeshore Elementary School and leads to an entrance to Carson Park will undergo resurfacing. The three blocks of Lake Street between West Grand Avenue and Fifth Avenue will be under construction until Aug. 13.
• A block of Garfield Avenue leading to the gateway of UW-Eau Claire's campus will be under construction starting on Wednesday. Resurfacing the block of Garfield Avenue between Park Avenue and State Street is scheduled to last until Aug. 22.
• On Eau Claire's north side, a portion of Eddy Lane and utility lines buried underneath it will be completely rebuilt between Wednesday until the end of August. The affected portion is between Venus and Starr avenues, which is along Sam Davey Elementary and serves as a link between Business 53 and the Eau Claire neighborhood known as The Planets.
Notices for the road projects acknowledged that anticipated completion dates are dependent on weather conditions and timely delivery of construction materials.