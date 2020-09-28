EAU CLAIRE -- Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley have awarded $137,315 in Phase 3 Response and Recovery Community Fund grants to 17 local nonprofits.
According to news releases from the respective organizations:
The grants support Chippewa Valley nonprofits in their work to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Each organization offered its own grant opportunities, then collaborated to ensure that their grant awards would be the most effective at meeting Chippewa Valley needs. These grants, when combined with previous pandemic-related granting, bring their collective impact to almost $975,000.
The following received grants:
• Bolton Refuge House.
• Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley -- Mary Markquart Center.
• Children's Museum of Eau Claire.
• Chippewa Valley Health (Free) Clinic.
• Chippewa Valley Museum.
• Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
• Eau Claire Children's Theatre.
• Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.
• Friends of Beaver Creek Reserve.
• Pablo Center at the Confluence.
• REACH Foundation.
• Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.
• Stand in the Light Memory Choir.
• The Community Table.
• The Wellness Shack.
• Workforce Resource,
• YMCA of the Chippewa Valley.
For more information go to eccommunityfoundation.org or uwgcv.org.