NEILLSVILLE — A Mosinee man convicted in June of killing a Clark County woman was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Clark County jury found 42-year-old Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide-domestic abuse, hiding a corpse, and stalking-resulting in great bodily harm. He is accused of the disappearance of 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon, who was last seen alive in fall 2020. Her body and vehicle were never found.

