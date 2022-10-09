Wisconsin drought map

Areas shown in yellow indicate abnormally dry conditions, while spots in shades or orange are considered to be in drought as of the start of October.

 U.S. Drought Monitor

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jackson and Trempealeau counties barely saw any rain this summer, said UW Extension agricultural agent Steve Okonek, who oversees both counties.

"I have family in Marshfield who said, 'we don't need any more rain,' and I say, 'send it here,'" Okonek said. "Rain was spotty throughout the summer."

