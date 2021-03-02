EAU CLAIRE — Most trails used for mountain biking and hiking closed Tuesday at Lowes Creek County Park, but some will remain open.
The 13 miles of single-track trails used primarily in wintertime for biking and snowshoeing are shut down to prevent erosion while the ground is soft due to melting snow, according to a news release from Eau Claire County's Parks & Forest Department.
However, five miles of wider trails that had been used for cross-country skiing are now open for hiking, mountain biking and pet walking.
When the ground dries out and the concern for erosion is less, the county will announce reopening of all trails.