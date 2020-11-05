A 27-year-old River Falls man during early Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash in St. Croix County.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 1:56 a.m. at Highway 35 and Main Street in Houlton.
The motorcycle driven by Anthony M. Oellerich was westbound on Highway 35, approaching a roundabout.
The motorcycle failed to negotiate the roundabout and lost control.
The motorcycle then struck a yield sign and came to rest in the grassy area in the middle of the roundabout.
Oellerich was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oellerich was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
This is the sixth traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2020.
The crash remains under investigation.